CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix's Stock Has Been Twice As Hot As Apple This Year

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is being feted by Fortune Magazine as the businessperson of the year.



That’s right, in the year when Steve Jobs arguably altered the computing paradigm forever with the iPad, Hastings is the man of the year.

Why? For one, Hastings successful guidance of his company from discs to streaming has never been clearer.

For another, check out the performance of Netflix’s stock this year compared to Apple. It’s grown nearly twice as much. Obviously, you shouldn’t judge a company solely by its stock performance, but this is a pretty darn impressive chart.

