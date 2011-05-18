CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix Is Eating Up More Of North America's Bandwidth Than Any Other Company

Netflix’s streaming service is so popular that it’s now consuming 30% of peak downstream internet bandwidth in North America, according to data from Sandvine, a broadband equipment company, via TechCrunch.
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS: Netflix’s Market Opportunity Is A Lot Bigger Than You Think >
