CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix Is Eating Up More Of North America's Bandwidth Than Any Other Company

Netflix’s streaming service is so popular that it’s now consuming 30% of peak downstream internet bandwidth in North America, according to data from Sandvine, a broadband equipment company, via TechCrunch.



