CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix Takes Off As Blockbuster Fades

Netflix isn’t the only reason Blockbuster has had to close so many of its stores, but it’s a big one.



As the DVDs-by-mail service has grown to 12 million subscribers, Blockbuster has been reduced to 4,000 stores. Chart via a note from Collins Stewart analyst Sandeep Aggarwal.

