CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix Streaming Up 145% In A Year

The number of Netflix subscribers streaming videos has more than doubled in the last year, according to data the company released last night.



As of Netflix’s most recent quarter, 11.1 million subscribers are using “Watch Instantly” for at least 15 minutes. A year prior, only 4.5 million were using it.

This is one reason investors have been going bananas for Netflix. It has very successfully transitioned itself from a DVD rental company to one of the most financially successfully web video companies in the world.

