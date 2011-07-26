CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix Adds Less Than 2 Million Subscribers This Quarter

Netflix posted better than expected earnings this afternoon, but its stock plunged because of weak revenue and a warning that some subscribers might defect because of a recent price increase.



The quarter also showed a dip in new subscriber growth. That’s mainly because of seasonal patterns that Netflix investors are used to seeing, but the Q3 price increase means that Netflix might not be able to make up the growth as easily later in the year.

