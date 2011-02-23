CHART OF THE DAY: Amazon Streaming News Hammers Netflix Stock

Netflix shares took a pretty substantial tumble today on news that Amazon was jumping into the streaming video subscription business.



This is just round 1 in a long fight between the companies. For now, it’s hard to envision Netflix subscribers quitting for Amazon, but in the long run Netflix is going to have to deal with a tough new foe.

If you’re looking for a bull case for Netflix keep in mind it does one thing — video rentals and streaming. It’s not going to lose its only battle with out putting up a serious fight.

