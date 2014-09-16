CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix's Brilliant Expansion Plan

Starting Tuesday, Netflix will roll out its video-streaming service to six more countries, including France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. It’s currently available in 40 countries already, but after this next planned expansion, Netflix will be available in the vast majority of major markets in Europe.

And that’s a big deal. Based on company data charted for us by Statista, Netflix has been steadily growing in the US each year, but since 2010, the international growth of Netflix has been big. In its first few years of existence, Netflix grew by an average of 2.4 million subscribers each year. But once it hit Canada in 2010, spreading to other countries after that initial milestone, Netflix’s subscriber base has grown by an average of 7 million subscribers each year.

