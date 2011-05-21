CHART OF THE DAY: Netflix Now Has More Subscribers Than Comcast (And Every Other Cable Company)

Netflix now has more subscribers than any U.S. cable or satellite provider, and it’s the only one really growing.



Netflix finished Q1 with 22.80 million subscribers, just squeaking past Comcast, the biggest cable provider, which had 22.76 million subscribers. The big difference is their growth: Netflix added almost 9 million subscribers over the last year, while Comcast lost about 700,000 video subs.

This isn’t to say that the cable companies should immediately be freaking out about Netflix — it’s still more of a complementary service to cable than a replacement.

But that could change, especially as Netflix continues to grow, and can start writing bigger checks to content companies — the sorts of checks that they could only get from the Comcasts of the world just a few years ago.

