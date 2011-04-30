CHART OF THE DAY: Apple's Incredible Profit Growth In Context

Apple’s profits beat Microsoft for the first time in a very long time for the last quarter.



It’s an amazing triumph for a company that was on the brink of death in 1997, and would have been a lost cause if not for the return of Steve Jobs and a $150 million investment from Microsoft.

When Steve Jobs announced that investment on stage a big Apple event, he said, “We have to let go of this notion that for Apple to win Microsoft has to lose.”

It was a prophetic statement, as is evident in the chart below. Microsoft’s profits aren’t collapsing as Apple’s rise. Microsoft’s last quarter was one of its best.

