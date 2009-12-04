CHART OF THE DAY: The "Wow Slide" That Explains The Comcast-NBCU Deal

Here’s the chart that explains Comcast’s decision to buy NBC Universal. Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast, calls it “a wow slide if there ever was one and pretty much speaks for itself.”



He continues, “You just don’t find too many businesses with growth rates of over 15% compounded for the past six years, and margins that are really the best in the business at nearly 50%.”

