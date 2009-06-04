CHART OF THE DAY: The Trash Rally

sceptical bears have dismissed the nearly 3-month old rally as just a lot of short-covering and piling into beaten down trash, like financials. With this chart, you can see what they mean. Since the lows in early March, the S&P 500 is up less than 50%, but the NASDAQ OMX Government Relief index — a basket of companies that have taken government support in one way or another has more than doubled. Interestingly, the financial heavy index has slipped a bit since early may. Major banks, which were once the most volatile stocks, have become a snooze.



