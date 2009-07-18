CHART OF THE DAY: NASA's Disappearing Act

Between the 40th anniversary of the moon landing, and today’s shuttle docking, everyone’s talking about space and NASA. Columnist Charles Krauthammer bemoans our lack of urgency in returning to the moon. Whether you agree with him or not, there’s no doubt that NASA’s golden age is over, with spending having peaked in 1987 at over 1% of the federal budget. But with the end of the Space Age and the Cold War in the early ’90s, its share of total spending has been on a long, slow decline.



Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.