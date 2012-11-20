CHART OF THE DAY: The Homebuilder Confidence Jump Is Foreshadowing A Huge Boost To GDP

Joe Weisenthal
The big economic datapoint of the day? Homebuilder Sentiment jumped to its highest level since 2006, hitting a reading of 46.

This is potentially a big deal.

On Twitter, @pawelmorski reprises this chart from DB’s Torsten Slok, comparing NAHB homebuilder sentiment with Residential Construction’s contribution to GDP (with a 12-month lag).

Given the surge in sentiment, if the pattern continues, espect to see homebuilding make a monster contribution to the economy.

chart of the day, homebuilder confidence, november 2012

