CHART OF THE DAY: The Homebuilder Confidence Jump Is Foreshadowing A Huge Boost To GDP

The big economic datapoint of the day? Homebuilder Sentiment jumped to its highest level since 2006, hitting a reading of 46.
This is potentially a big deal.
On Twitter, @pawelmorski reprises this chart from DB’s Torsten Slok, comparing NAHB homebuilder sentiment with Residential Construction’s contribution to GDP (with a 12-month lag).
Given the surge in sentiment, if the pattern continues, espect to see homebuilding make a monster contribution to the economy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.