CHART OF THE DAY: Myspace's Revenue Collapse

The Wall Street Journal twisted the knife in Myspace with a devastating report that says advertisers are running away from the dying social network.



The big problem with MySpace, according to the people that spoke with the Journal: It’s in a state of flux and there’s no telling what it will be in the next few months. Why advertise on a site you can’t figure out?

It included the following chart which shows the absolute collapse in revenue for the company over the last three years with an ugly forecast for this year.

