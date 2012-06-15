CHART OF THE DAY: MySpace's 'Horrendous' User Engagement

MySpace laid off 30% of its workforce today. One reason is that MySpace’s user-engagement numbers are “horrendous,” to use a source’s word.



To wit: In the last year, the amount of time users spend on the site has plummeted from over 20 minutes per visit to just over 10. Meanwhile, time spent on MySpace’s nearest rival, Facebook, has remained relatively flat. In the second chart, we see user visits to MySpace per month are off 13% from their peak, too.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.