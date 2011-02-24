CHART OF THE DAY: The Utter Collapse Of MySpace

We knew MySpace was dying, but we didn’t know it was this bad. MySpace had 45 million unique visitors in January, down from from 70 million the year prior, according to comScore data.



This is why MySpace is up for sale. Its turnaround plan just didn’t work. Who might buy the social network? We think it would be an interesting cheap asset for Zynga to snatch up.

