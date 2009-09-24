CHART OF THE DAY: Music Thieves Also Occasionally Pay For Music

More data on the purchasing habits of digital pirates: According to research from Interpret, while illegal downloaders are more likely than CD buyers to copy or rip borrowed music, they’re also more likely than CD buyers to listen to streamed music over the Internet.



And they also pay to download single MP3s and full albums, though they’re (perhaps obviously) only two-thirds as likely as CD buyers to do so. For instance, 16% of illegal downloaders paid to download an individual song over a three-month period earlier this year, while 25% of CD buyers paid for single-track downloads.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.