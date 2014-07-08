CHART OF THE DAY: Music Streaming Keeps Growing, But Vinyl Isn't Going Anywhere

People are streaming much more music than they’re downloading these days, and according to Nielsen’s mid-year music report charted for us by Statista, music streaming services are sapping the energy from nearly every other music distribution model — with the exception of good old vinyl records, which continue to find a niche among music lovers and hobbyists.

The rise of streaming services partly explains why Spotify has been able to raise $250 million in venture capital, and why Apple acquired Beats for around $US3 billion in May.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.