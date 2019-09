If there is a muni collapse as some people expect, who gets slammed?



Probably you.

Households, followed by mutual funds, are the biggest holders of muni debt.

Insurers are a distant third, which suggests that even if the wheels come off, the institutional fallout won’t be dramatic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.