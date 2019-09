Hilariously, muni bonds — which earlier in the year were seen as a major risk — are performing fantastically during the recent bout of risk aversion.



It makes sense: They tend to track Treasuries, which have been surging, but the fact that fears of mass bankruptcies haven’t dented them is pretty remarkable.

This is the MUB ETF.

