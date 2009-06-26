CHART OF THE DAY: Boom! Bing Boosts Microsoft's Clickthrough Rate Big-Time

Earlier this month, we published results from an eye-tracking study that showed sponsored links attract about 80% more attention on Microsoft’s (MSFT) re-branded search engine Bing than they do on Google. Now there’s evidence those extra glances are turning into clicks — at least the way one firm sees it.



Search marketing firm Didit says Microsoft search ads got a 170% better click-through in June 2009 than they did in June 2008.

“While we can’t say for certain, it’s highly likely that one significant driver of the leap in paid clicks is the fact that a very large portion of Bing screen real estate goes to paid ads. Given the layout, it’s natural that searchers would click on Bing paid listings,” says Kevin Lee, Didit CEO. “If the new layout is behind the growth in paid clicks, that bodes very well for the future of Bing as a revenue generator for Microsoft.”

