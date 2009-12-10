CHART OF THE DAY: The Rise And Fall Of Motorola

Motorola’s Droid is a promising early step in the company’s comeback plan, but it has to become a hit if it’s going to turn around its handset division.



Pierre Ferragu of Bernstein charted the rise and fall of Motorola in a report he released this week. The company only has 5% market share right now, “a territory from which virtually no handset maker has ever come back.”

He also says Motorola needs to focus on high end smart phones, and innovation. It was always driven by hit handsets. It let up after the Razr, and was leapfrogged by rivals like Apple and RIM.

