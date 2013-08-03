CHART OF THE DAY: Motorola's Mostly Flat Revenues Since The Google Takeover

Google completed its $US12.5 billion purchase of Motorola last year.

Yesterday, we got our first tangible sign of Motorola’s future under Google with the launch of its newest smartphone, the Moto X. There’s a lot of pressure on Motorola to prove with the Moto X that Google made a wise investment in the pricey acquisition.

It’ll be a few months before we know whether or not the Moto X is a hit or not. But with the saturation in the high-end smartphone market, it’s going to be a major challenge for Motorola to sell enough to make any headway.

In the meantime, it’s worth taking a look at Motorola’s revenues since the Google acquisition was finalised last year. Motorola has a long way to go.

