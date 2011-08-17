CHART OF THE DAY: Motorola Is The Fifth Most Popular Phone Manufacturer

Jay Yarow
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Here’s a snapshot of the most popular phone manufacturers from mobile ad network Millennial Media. These numbers are based on ad impressions Millennial serves to various devices.

As you can see, Motorola’s share is 10%. It has been 10% for the last two years, according to Millennial’s data. Meanwhile, HTC, Huawei, and Apple have been growing. With Google as its owner, will we see growth from Motorola?

chart of the day smartphones

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.