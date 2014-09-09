CHART OF THE DAY: Most People Want Smartwatches To Track Their Activities

Why would anyone pay several hundred dollars for a “smart” wrist device? According to data published by German research institute GfK on Monday, which was charted for us by Statista, most users across the world want their smartwatches to track and measure their activities, likely to provide feedback about their fitness levels and even recommend steps toward improving those metrics.

The international survey was split between users’ second-most-wanted features: U.S., U.K., and German respondents said they wanted their smartwatch to be able to tell them the time — like a normal watch — while users in China and South Korea said they wanted their smartwatch to be able to make and receive phone calls. Android Wear smartwatches, along with several others, carry all of these features, and Apple’s iWatch, said to debut at the company’s event Tuesday, is expected to do all the above and then some, including the ability to make mobile payments from one’s wrist.

