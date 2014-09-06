CHART OF THE DAY: Most People Use Only 4 Apps

In July, new data from Nielsen said there’s an “upper limit” to how many apps a person will use each month — roughly 22 to 28 apps, on average. But according to new data from comScore, which was charted for us by Statista, people spend the vast majority of their time on a small fraction of their total apps.

According to the report, when people use their phone, 75% of the time they are using one of their four favourite applications. A consumer’s most-used application is used about 42% of the time — this is likely a messaging application like iMessage, WhatsApp, or Facebook. Users’ other top three most-used apps are used 17%, 10%, and 6% of the time, respectively. Users generally spend about 12% of their phone time with all of their other lesser-used apps.

