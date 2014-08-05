CHART OF THE DAY: Most People Use DVR To Binge-Watch TV Shows

Since the advent of on-demand streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, “binge-watching” has become a cultural phenomenon, where users will watch hours upon hours of TV episodes back-to-back in a single sitting. But according to new data from Centris charted for us by Statista, streaming services are not the chief means to binge-watch TV shows.

According to that survey, the majority of respondents said they used DVR to binge-watch their shows. After that, respondents said they turned to subscription video on-demand services like Netflix and HBO GO, followed by live TV, which is prone to marathon television shows in an effort to attract viewers on any given day.

