CHART OF THE DAY: Most People Still Have Never Seen A Kindle

Sony (SNE) unveiled two new e-book readers, including a cheaper, small-screen edition, and a larger, touchscreen edition. It can now claim that it has cool features that rival Amazon (AMZN) doesn’t have, just as Amazon can say that Sony doesn’t have an e-reader with a wireless connection.



The good news: There’s plenty of time for everyone to catch up — including potential competitors like Apple (AAPL), which is reportedly readying a tablet that could be awesome for e-books.

Some 40% of North Americans who responded to a Forrester Research survey in Q2 2009 had heard of, but had never seen, an e-reader. Another 17% had never heard of one. But ownership more than doubled year-over-year to 1.5%.

