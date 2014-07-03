CHART OF THE DAY: Most People Don't Use More Than 30 Apps Each Month

There are literally millions of mobile apps out there for you to download, but according to new data from Nielsen charted for us by Statista, there seems to be an “upper limit” to how many apps people actually use each month.

On average, mobile users tend to use about 22 to 28 apps each month, with younger users spending more time using more apps on average.

Even more interesting: Though users are spending more time on mobile applications each year, the number of mobile apps actually used each month hasn’t changed much over the last few years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.