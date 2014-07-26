CHART OF THE DAY: Most Of Amazon's Income Goes Back Into The Company

Amazon reported its earnings Thursday, but while revenues were right in line with Wall Street’s expectations, the company posted a net loss of $US126 million. The company says it will lose between $US410 million and $US810 million in the next quarter, compared to just $US25 million in the quarter a year ago.

When you look at Amazon’s revenue and income data, which was charted for us by Statista, Amazon rarely posts big profits, as the company continually re-invests its net income back into the company. It may not be great for the company’s bottom line, which might explain all of the company’s fleeing investors, but at least Amazon’s revenue keeps steadily growing each year. Already this year, Amazon has unveiled two new consumer devices, including a TV set-top box and a 3-D smartphone called “Fire,” but breaking into new product categories isn’t cheap.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

