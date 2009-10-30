CHART OF THE DAY: The Most Expensive TV Shows To Advertise On This Fall

Sunday is the most expensive night of the week on network television this fall for advertisers, according to data collected by Ad Age.



NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Grey’s Anatomy, and Desperate Housewives brought in the most money on average for a 30 second ad. Across almost all programs, ad rates are down for the year.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.