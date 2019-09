Rising rates may be a sign of an improved economic outlook, but this won’t help: 30-year mortgage rates just hit a four-moth high according to Zillow (via PragCap).



This might be seen as a failure of the Fed, but then, they are purposely not buying many long-end Treasuries, so this can’t be too surprising to them.

