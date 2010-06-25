CHART OF THE DAY: It's Now Literally The Best Time Ever To Refinance Your Mortgage

Mortgage rates fell this week to the lowest level ever at about 4.7%, which means that loans to buy a home are now the cheapest ever, based on available records from the Federal Reserve going back to 1971.



Record low mortgage rates come as U.S. short-term interest rates remain near zero per cent due to the Federal Reserve’s current policy, and as U.S. 30-year treasury bond yields sit at a historically low 4.05%. It’s an excellent time to refinance your home (make sure you take a plain vanilla mortgage with a fixed rate), or buy a home if you’re happy with the price you’re paying and can afford it. Obviously, seek professional advice before any major decision.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.