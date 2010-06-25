CHART OF THE DAY: It's Now Literally The Best Time Ever To Refinance Your Mortgage

Vincent Fernando, CFA, Kamelia Angelova
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

Mortgage rates fell this week to the lowest level ever at about 4.7%, which means that loans to buy a home are now the cheapest ever, based on available records from the Federal Reserve going back to 1971.

Record low mortgage rates come as U.S. short-term interest rates remain near zero per cent due to the Federal Reserve’s current policy, and as U.S. 30-year treasury bond yields sit at a historically low 4.05%. It’s an excellent time to refinance your home (make sure you take a plain vanilla mortgage with a fixed rate), or buy a home if you’re happy with the price you’re paying and can afford it. Obviously, seek professional advice before any major decision.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.