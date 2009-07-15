CHART OF THE DAY: Users Spent A Billion Hours On Facebook In June

One thing many Facebook bears forget: Facebook members don’t visit the site; they live on it.



According to Nielsen, the average Facebook visitor spent more than 4.5 hours on Facebook in June. That’s over an hour more than the average Yahoo user spent using Yahoo. Facebook says it has 200 million active users. That means users spent more than a billion hours clicking around the site in June.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.