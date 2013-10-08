CHART OF THE DAY: More Evidence That Twitter Is Disconnected From The Mainstream

Twitter is a seriously great service. It’s arguably the best social network in the world.

However, it is still not a mainstream service.

This chart from the Wall Street Journal shows the disconnect between mainstream folks and Twitter. On the left, we have the most popular TV shows, according to Nielsen. On the right, we have the most tweeted about shows.

As you can see, the most tweeted about show isn’t even a top 10 TV show. There is very little overlap on what people tweet about and what people watch.

