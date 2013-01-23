CHART OF THE DAY: Why The Price Of Your Home Will Keep Going Up

Joe Weisenthal
Today’s existing home sales number was a little weaker than expected.

But have no fear, the housing comeback train continues.

Calculated Risk shows the number of months worth of existing home supply (red line). And that number continues to drop.

Which means: The price of your home is going to go up, as inventory gets tighter.

chart of the day, existing home inventory, january 2013

Photo: Calculated Risk

