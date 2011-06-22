CHART OF THE DAY: This Chart Guarantees Lots More Housing Pain Ahead

The housing economy is going to be garbage for a long time.



Why? Per today’s new home sales number, months of housing inventory on the market continues to shoot upward. All this needs to be burned off eventually before the market hits equilibrium, and right now things are going in the wrong direction.

The red line on this chart — via Calculated Risk — tells the grim story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.