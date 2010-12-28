CHART OF THE DAY: Check Out The Crazy Growth Of Zynga's CityVille On Facebook

Want to get the Chart of The Day before everybody else? Get it in an email.





Zynga has another hit on its hands with CityVille, its latest social game, according to the data at All Facebook.

As you can see below, CityVille shot past FarmVille to have the most monthly active users of all Facebook applications.

Also of note on this chart: Facebook for iPhone has added 1.6 million users in the last three days, while Facebook for Android has added 900,000. More on that here.

