CHART OF THE DAY: Exploding Money Supply, But No Inflation Just Yet

Joe Weisenthal, Kamelia Angelova
In theory, the massive creation of money will lead to inflation. Indeed, everyone’s fretting about all the Fed’s printing. But according to traditional inflation metrics, it’s not here yet. Today’s chart shows how severely the money supply and inflation are going in fiercely opposite directions. Now, looking at inflation in terms of commodity prices, you get a different story.

