CHART OF THE DAY: iOS Users Surf The Web Way More Than Android Users

Android may be the most popular mobile operating system on the planet, but that doesn’t mean its users behave the same as iOS users.



There have been several studies over the years that show iOS accounts for far more mobile Web traffic than Android does. We don’t know why there’s such a discrepancy, but facts are facts.

Here’s the breakdown of mobile Web traffic for iOS and Android from BI Intelligence:

BI Intelligence

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.