As Android grows in popularity, so do attacks from malware on Android phones. A new report from McAfee says Android is now the number one mobile target for malware. Apple’s iOS is targeted so little that it’s not even in the McAfee report.



Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.