CHART OF THE DAY: Mobile Time Spent On Facebook Jumps

A good sign for Facebook: time spent on its mobile site is increasing, while time spent on Google’s mobile sites is falling, according to comScore data.



Investors were concerned about Facebook’s lack of mobile revenue, but a chart like this just shows that Facebook’s users are increasingly hooked on the site. As long as they continue to tune in, Facebook has a big chance to monetise them.

Photo: comScore

