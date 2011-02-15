CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook's Stranglehold On Mobile Time

Time spent on Facebook is pretty big on the desktop, but it’s downright obscene for mobile, according to data from comScore looking at UK users.



ComScore reports Facebook’s 7.5 million unique mobile users spent 2.5 billion minutes on its site in December. The next closest competitor was Google with 9.5 million users spending a relatively paltry 702 minutes on its sites.

ComScore’s UK data is unique because it has access to anonymized mobile web data through the county’s five mobile operators.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.