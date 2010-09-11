CHART OF THE DAY: The Ugly Outlook For Nokia's New CEO

No matter where he goes, Stephen Elop is haunted by Google.



As head of Microsoft’s Business division, he had to fend off Google’s free Docs, which were attacking Microsoft Office. He managed, easily.

As newly installed CEO of Nokia, he must deflect Google’s free Android software. A much tougher assignment.

As you can see, Nokia is crashing and burning in the smartphone world, which is the fastest growing, most lucrative part of the market. Nokia is going from a dominant leader today to barely hanging on in 2014, according to a forecast from Gartner.

Elop has to not only prevent this forecast from becoming a reality, but also discover a new business model.

What’s not reflected in this chart is that Google doesn’t care about making money from selling handsets or software. Google’s an ad company. Nokia is not.

Is Elop up to the task of fending off Google once again?

