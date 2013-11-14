CHART OF THE DAY: Mobile Is Taking Over The World

Here’s another great chart from our presentation on the future of digital. It shows that mobile is the only medium that is growing. It’s aggressively taking away time from all other platforms. VC Fred Wilson described this trend succinctly on his blog, saying, “The jump from 2012 to 2013 should be terrifying to anyone who has a business based anywhere but mobile. That includes me. Wow.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.