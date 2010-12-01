CHART OF THE DAY: A Lot Of People Bought Smartphones On Black Friday

It’s shaping up to be a huge Holiday season for smartphones. There was a 31% increase in active smartphones over the Thanksgiving weekend compared to the week prior, according to data from mobile analytics company Flurry. For a normal week, Flurry says it sees a 5% increase in smartphones.



Obviously people were excited about Black Friday deals and bought new smartphones. This increase also only counts devices that were used. There were probably many more purchased that have not been turned on yet.

Flurry puts its analytics software in 55,000 apps across iOS and Android. It can detect new devices through the analytics software. As such, the numbers below are mostly directional.

