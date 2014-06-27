CHART OF THE DAY: Mobile Apps Are Dominating Media Consumption

If it wasn’t clear that media usage is shifting from desktop to mobile, here’s a nifty chart provided for us by Statista, using data from the latest comScore report released Thursday.

According to comScore, this is the first time mobile apps have accounted for more than 50% of all digital media consumption. As far as content goes, mobile users tend to use radio and photo applications the most, followed by mapping and instant messaging applications, and of course, games.

