CHART OF THE DAY: When People Use Mobile Devices

Ad company Kontera tracked data from 15,000 publishers to find out when people are using their PC versus iPhones, Android phones, and tablets, which are lumped as “mobile” in the chart below.



This chart shows for each hour of the day what percentage of total mobile and PC content is consumed. As you can see, mobile usage is strongest from 6 PM to midnight. PC usage is strongest from 11 AM to 5 PM.

What this tells us is that people are using PCs at work, and mobile gadgets at home. Sort of a duh, right? Maybe, but it suggests a big shift in what “personal computing” really means. If we’re doing mobile computing largely during our personal time, which is when we’re out of work, it means people are more likely to buy tablets than traditional PCs in the future.

