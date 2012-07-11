CHART OF THE DAY: The Key To Effective Mobile Ads On Social Networks

This chart comes from Business Insider Intelligence, a new research and and analysis service focused on the mobile and Internet industries. Sign up for a free trial here.



Mobile ads on social networks can work, but only if they’re subtly presented.

As we reveal in our upcoming report, “Social And Mobile: The Intersection Of Two Defining Trends,” only ~30 per cent of all U.S. mobile users click on an ad when visiting a social network on their phones. That’s according to comScore, and measures monthly averages over the three-month period ending in May 2012.

It’s not all grim though. More than 50 per cent of mobile users read posts from “an organisation, event, or brand.” This is the basis behind “sponsored stories”—brands pay to make sure their post ends up in your feed. They have been wildly successful for Twitter and Facebook is making it easier for potential advertisers to buy them.

