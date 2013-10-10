CHART OF THE DAY: Mobile Ad Revenue Is Exploding, But Still Pretty Tiny Overall

The IAB is out with its latest stats on digital advertising (download a .pdf here).

One thing that stands out from the report is the exploding growth of mobile advertising. It’s now 15% of all online advertising, up from 7% the year before.

While it’s growing, mobile is still pretty small overall. For the first half of this year, mobile ad revenue was $US3 billion, up from $US1.2 billion the year before.

When you consider all the major ad supported companies that are focused on mobile — Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, pop to mind — it’s sort of crazy to think about them splitting ~$6 billion in revenue this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.